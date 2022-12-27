Rosella Smoley, 100, St. Cloud

March 1, 1922 - December 25, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rosella L. “Sally” Smoley, age 100, of St. Cloud who passed away on December 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud.

Rosella L. “Sally” Smoley was born on March 1, 1922 in Pearl Lake (Marty), Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret (Bichler) Scheeler. She married Harold “Harry” Smoley on July 13, 1946 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. Sally worked for several years at the Ideal Cleaners as a seamstress before having four children. She was a lifetime member of Holy Spirit Parish and a member of the Christian Women.

Sally enjoyed sewing, quilting, rug making, gardening, cooking, rock hunting, dancing, car races, bingo and going to the family lake home. She loved reading the newspaper and doing crossword puzzles. Sally also cared for many of her grandchildren over the years and enjoyed family visits whether at home or at the lake. Sally was always willing to try things – skating, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, rides at the fair and new foods.

Sally is survived by her children, Joanie Rymer of Foley, Ron (Judy) Smoley of Sartell, Renee (Erv) Prom of Brooklyn Park, Rick (partner, Karla Stavos) Smoley of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents; son-in-law, Ralph Rymer; brothers and sisters, Jerome, Aloys, Clarence, Alvina Knott, Marie Pope, Margaret Grams, Regina Krippner, Laura Pope, Elsie Pope, Clarence Scheeler, Raphael “Ray” Scheeler and infant siblings, Cecilia and Ledwig.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.