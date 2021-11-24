Rose Mary Dube, 58, Clearwater

June 5, 1963 – November 19, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Rose Dube, age 58 of Clearwater, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 27 at the St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Rose died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a long battle with cancer. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Friday at the church in St. Augusta. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 PM at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Rose was born on June 5th, 1963 in St. Augusta, MN to Clarence and Kathryn (Stang) Schmidt. She married Ronald Dube on February 1st, 1986 at St. Mary Help of Christian’s Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Rose worked as a waitress in the same restaurant in Clearwater, MN for 40 plus years. She made lasting friendships with her coworkers and all of her customers loved to have her serve them. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Catholic Church.

Rose always put her family first: her husband, children and grandchildren were her world. She truly enjoyed spending time and making memories with her family. Rose always thought about others before herself. She made every holiday extra special for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to a variety of music while singing along and she told the best stories with tears in her eyes from laughter. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Rose is survived by her husband, Ron, Clearwater; her mother, Kathryn Schmidt, St. Cloud; her children; Miranda (Jonathan) Stork, South Haven; Kayla (Michael) Kociemba, Becker; Russell (Alisha Orton) Dube, Clearwater and Nicole Dube, Clearwater. She is also survived by four grandchildren and her siblings; Karen (Roger) Brown, Clearwater; Annette (Dan) Schroeder, Spicer; Renee (Jeff) Voigt, St. Augusta; Ray (Tammy) Schmidt, South Haven; Jim (Jeannie) Schmidt, Clearwater; Ron (Nancy) Schmidt, Clearwater; JoAnn (Don) Massman, Kimball; John (Steph) Schmidt, St. Augusta; Mary (Wes) Kesanen, South Haven; Joe (Michelle) Schmidt, CA; and her mother-in-law, Gayle Dube, Hinkley.

She is preceded in death by her father and her father-in-law, Gerald Dube.