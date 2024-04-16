Rose Marie Eiden, 90, Holdingford

April 2, 1934 - April 11, 2024

Rose Marie Eiden, age 90 of Holdingford, died on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Rose was born on April 2, 1934, in St. Anthony, MN to Louis and Monica (Finken) Ramacher. She attended school until the 8th grade in a two-room schoolhouse and then attended and graduated from Albany High School. After high school, Rose moved to Minneapolis and worked there for a short time.

She married George Eiden on October 15, 1955, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony, making their home in Holdingford, MN. Together they raised seven children and built a successful commercial beekeeping business.

While growing up, German was spoken in the home and Rose became interested in studying the German language. She and George traveled to Germany to visit their daughter, Lottie, who was an exchange student there. While in Germany they met and visited relatives and a fellow beekeeper, who in turn visited them in Holdingford. Rose continued to study German so she could be grammatically correct when reading, speaking, and writing the language. She and George frequently traveled to rural Alaska during the summer months to visit Lottie’s family and friends. Rose loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, George Eiden, Holdingford; children, Norma (Ken Strom) Eiden, Sauk Rapids, Milton (Katie) Eiden, Holdingford, Ruby (Mike Lashinski) Eiden, Avon, Jorgen Eiden, Holdingford, Karl (Kim) Eiden, Monticello, Ryan (Kari) Eiden, Albany & Alaska, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother, James (Jean) Ramacher, St. Anthony.

Rose was preceded in death by her daughter Lottie, in 2017, and sister, Shirley Schmidt, in 2018.