Rose Magdalen Jonas, 86, Cold Spring

September 1, 1930 – August 9, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Rose Magdalen Jonas, age 86, who died Wednesday at her home in Cold Spring.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2017 and again from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Rose was born in Richmond, MN to Hubert and Anna (Simons) Barthel. She married Sylvester J. Jonas on June 19, 1954 in the St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN. Rose was a homemaker. She drove truck for the family milk truck business, was a school bus driver, and a daycare provider for many years. Rose loved cooking, flowers, crocheting afghans and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,

She is survived by her children, Carol (Sam) Tschida, Avon, Paul (Shelley), St. Joseph, Peter (Tina), South Haven, Larry, Sartell, Mary Joan (Paul Sandell) Jonas, South Haven, Theresa (Steve) Todd, St. Cloud, Judy (Mark) Spies, Sartell, Linda Jonas-Brown, St Joseph; sister, Dorothy Eisenschenk, Richmond; brother in-law, Marcellus Schreifels, Cold Spring; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Sweet Pea.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester; son-in-law, Darby Brown; grandson Sean Jonas; siblings, Clem (Christine) Barthel, Osmund (Gertrude and Becky) Barthel, Elizabeth (Lawrence) Eisenschenk, Sr. Aidan Barthel, OSB, Raymond Barthel, Marie Schreifels, Margaret (Clarence) Schreifels.