Rose M. Zumwinkle, 83, St. Cloud

May 21, 1940 - February 5, 2024

Rose M. Zumwinkle, age 83, long-time resident of St. Cloud and Talamore Senior Living, died peacefully Feb. 5, 2024 at the St. Cloud hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am Monday February 12, 2024, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, in St. Cloud. The Rev. Jean-Claude Duncan will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Monday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

She is survived by son, Michael (Lori), Excelsior, MN; daughter Michelle (Steve) Mullen, Clearwater, MN; six grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Gordon, Cody (Daisy) Mullen, Zach (Katlyn) Mullen and, Anna, Grace, and Emily Zumwinkle, and seven great grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters, Delores Hollar of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and Mary Collins of Cincinnati, Ohio. Rose is preceded in death by her husband, William Zumwinkle; siblings, Eleanor Kureski, Jeanette McKenzie, Richard Genrich, Phyllis Santner, Judy Clark and Joseph Genrich.

Rose was born to Theodore and Hildegarde Genrich on May 21, 1940 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. She was the sixth of nine children and grew up in Sartell, Minnesota, graduating from Tech High School in 1958. She married William Zumwinkle June 16, 1959, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. After several professional moves, Rose and William settled in St. Cloud where they raised their family.

Rose was a homemaker most of her life but also worked outside the home in a number of roles. She will be remembered as one who was content to work behind the scenes to make things better for friends and family. She was always willing to put others before herself. Rose enjoyed gardening, flowers, dogs, music, traveling and spending time with family and friends. She battled dementia the last few years of her life but always found a way to connect with others, enjoy a good laugh, and to appreciate life each and every day.

The Family wishes to extend its thanks and appreciation to the team at Talamore Senior Living, St. Croix Hospice and the St. Cloud Hospital who addressed her needs with compassion, competence, and caring.