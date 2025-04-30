Rose M. Kowalik, 82, Sauk Rapids

May 23, 1942 - April 28, 2025

Rose Mary Kowalik, age 82, of Sauk Rapids, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 28, 2025, surrounded by family at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the funeral home. Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 5, 2025, in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Rose was born May 23, 1942, in Elk River, MN to Peter and Pauline (Sadecki) Kuklock. Rose graduated from Elk River High School in 1960. She married John David Kowalik at St. Andrew’s Church in Elk River, MN on September 21, 1963. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children whom she focused on raising until later returning to college graduating with Top Honors in 1999 at age 55 with an associate’s degree in Sales and Marketing from Austin Community College.

Rose’s hobbies included vegetable and flower gardening, reading books, newspapers, magazines, and decorating. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and puppy Bella.

Rose is survived by her husband, John D. Kowalik, Winona; children, Naomi Kowalik, Clearwater, MN, Janelle (Darren) Tollefson, White Pine, TN, and John (Sandi) Kowalik, Huxley, IA; 8 grandchildren, Cody Kowalik, Zachary (Jessica) Kowalik, Seth (Andrea) Kowalik, Sarah Tollefson, Kaylee Tollefson, Anna Pollard, Gracie Pollard, and Briana (Trevor) Johnson; 2 Great-Grandchildren, Mason & Henry and another expected in June; step great-grandchildren, Vera and Odin; brothers, Kenneth Sobiech, Oconto Falls, WI, Robert Kuklock, Anoka, MN, Rodney (Debbie) Kuklock, Moorhead, MN; sister, Patricia Backes, Decorah, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bernard Kuklock.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.