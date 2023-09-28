Rose Johanna Pollard, 74, St. Cloud

April 27, 1949 - September 28, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Rose J. Pollard, age 74, who passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm on Friday, October 6, 2023 @10:00 a.m.

Rose was born April 27, 1949 in St. Cloud to Ted and Betty (Stoneberg) Pollard. She was raised in Duelm and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life. Rose was a caregiver for a couple of years and worked at Opportunity Training Center. She enjoyed spending time with family, talking to others, diamond arts, quilting, adult coloring books, jigsaw puzzles, and crafting. Rose loved numbers and always remembered everyone’s birthday and anniversary. She was loving, independent, strong-willed, determined, and always rolled with the punches. Rose was very proud of her family.

Survivors include her sisters and brothers, Lois (Dan) Pollard-Wilson of Sauk Rapids, Louise Crowe of Sauk Rapids, Ted (Julie) Pollard of St. Cloud, and David (Marcy) Pollard of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Paulette Parker of Deer River; and many nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Frank Long; siblings, Victor Pollard, Ricky Parker, Joey Pollard, and Albert Parker; and brothers-in-law, Art Crowe and Tom Hawkinson.

A special thank you to Steve Dilts, and the staffs at The Sanctuary, Carefree Living, St. Benedict’s, and CentraCare Hospice.