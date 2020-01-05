Rose Fuchs, 95, Albany

August 4, 1924 - January 1, 2020

Rose Fuchs, 95 of Albany passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Campus Care facility in Albany.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with the Rev. Edward Vebelun officiating and the Rev. Julius Beckerman concelebrating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m.,Wednesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral home in Albany and from 10-11a.m. Thursday at Seven Dolors Parish.

Rose was born August 4, 1924 in St. Anna to Peter and Mary (Beniek) Welters. She was raised on a farm near St. Anna and attended a one-room country school.

She was united in marriage to Harold Fuchs on October 19, 1943. In May of 1958, they moved to a farm northeast of Albany on Two Rivers Lake, where she resided until 2000, before moving back to Albany. Together, they raised eight children.

Rose was very active in the community. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, St. Jude’s Mission, St. Kathryn’s Medical Mission and the Christian Mothers. Rose was involved in many aspects of the Seven Dolors Parish and was a lifetime member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club.

She embraced farm life; taking care of the animals, tending the garden and canning its produce. She loved sewing and quilting, a good prank and a game of cards.

Rose and Harold opened their home to many young men from foreign countries, which gave them an opportunity to fulfill their dreams of traveling to visit some of their “adopted” children.

Rose is survived by her children Rose Coykendall (Jack McNulty) of Rosemount, Harold “Butch” (Terry) Fuchs of Mound, Jack Fox (Shirley Wyatt) of Gilbert, AZ, Laurie (Dan) Vieths of Eagan, William “Bill” Fox of Shoreview, James “Jim” (Sheila) Fuchs of Kimball, Nancy Fuchs (Richard Fabian) of St. Paul and Gregory “Greg” (Lynn Parr) of Eden Valley. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Edward and Allen Welters, son-in-law Charles “Chuck” Coykendall, daughter-in-law Karen Olson Fox, grandchildren; Kristina Fuchs, Jeffrey Fuchs, Robert Fuchs, husband, Harold Fuchs and parents Mary and Peter Welters.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care for the wonderful care they provided. We also offer gratitude to Raquel, Cathy and Bryanna with Memories hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to Christian Mothers in care of Seven Dolors Parish, 151 2nd Street South, Albany, MN, 56307