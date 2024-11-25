Rose Ann (Steichen) Wieneke, 87, St. Nicholas

August 31, 1937 - November 22, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Rose Ann (Steichen) Wieneke, age 87, who died Friday at Savanna Prairie/Vitality Living, Kimball, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. T

The visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Rose was born in Maine Prairie Township, MN, to John and Frances (Zwilling) Steichen. She married John Paul Wieneke on April 12, 1956, in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Rose and John raised their family and owned and operated Snorkel’s Bar in St. Nicholas from 1965-1985. She continued to work for Gold N’ Plump and later the Granite Bronz, retiring in 1995. Rose later volunteered at the Assumption Nursing Home and was a member of St. Nicohlas Parish. Her hobbies included baking (especially Christmas cookies), canning, gardening, fishing, quilting and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Dave, Rich, John Jr (Teresa), Barb Schwankl, Shirl (Gene) McCann, Delores (Gregg) Ressemann, JoAnn (John) Hopfer, Deb (Rick) Ahrens, Darlene “Butz” (Dennis) Stang. 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; siblings, Robert, Roman, Agnes, Bernie, Infant Mary, Joseph, Zita, Helen, Theresa and son-in-law, Jack Unterberger.