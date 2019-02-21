Rose A. Kapsner, 97 Holdingford

November 14, 1921 - February 18, 2019

The mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Rose A. Kapsner, age 97 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 25 at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary’s in Holdingford. Burial will be in in the parish cemetery. Rose died peacefully at the Sterling Park Senior Living in Waite Park on Monday. There will a gathering of friends and family from 4-8:00 PM Sunday and again after 10:00 Monday at the church in Holdingford. St. Mary’s parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM followed by the Christian Women at 6:00 PM Sunday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Rose was born November 14, 1921 in Holdingford to Louis and Anna (Wolbeck) Douvier. She married Edmund Kapsner on October 15, 1951 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. She was a full time mother, raising her 5 children. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and crocheting. Rose was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s Christian Women.

Rose is survived by her children; Mariette (Norbert) Walz, St. Joseph; Gerald (Estelle) Kapsner, Winona; Bernetta (Vince) Botz, St. Cloud; Annette (Wanye) Heideman, Austin, TX and Lynette (Tim) Block, St. Anna. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edmund on January 20, 2007; her brothers, Herb, Roman, Ed, Frank, Clemens, and sisters, Frances Lange, Hilda Waldorf, Louise Euteneur and Eleanor Pilarski.