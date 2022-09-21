Roscoe Man Sentenced for Statutory Rape

ST. CLOUD -- A man formerly of St. Cloud has been sentenced for having sex with a 15-year-old girl that he was in a relationship with.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 19-year-old Cayden Kohnen of Roscoe to 90 days in jail and 15 years of probation. Kohnen is able to serve the time on work release. He pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in July.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl's mother reported she had run away from their western Stearns County home on January 8th. The girl returned home before a sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene.

Records show the girl told the deputy that her boyfriend Kohnen had picked her up at 12:30 a.m. and brought her back home at 9:00 a.m. The girl denied having sexual relations with Kohnen at the time.

An investigator held a follow-up interview with the girl who then allegedly admitted she was in a sexual relationship with Kohnen and sent nude photos of herself to Kohnen over the social media app Snapchat.

Court records show an officer spoke with Kohnen who admitted he knew the girl was 15-years-old, admitted they had intercourse, and that he knew it was illegal.

