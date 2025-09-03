April 28, 1946 - August 29, 2025

Ronald R. Toberman, age 79 of Princeton, MN, passed away August 29, 2025, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 11700 293rd Ave. NW, Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with a prayer service at 5:00 PM and will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Ronald Richard was born to Robert and Adeline (Getz) Toberman on April 28, 1946, in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1965. Ronald married Charlotte Reichle on December 30, 1967, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. He worked in tool and die making at Hypro Pumps for 45 years. Ronald enjoyed fishing, gardening, dancing, golfing, bowling, and gambling. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ronald is survived by his wife Charlotte; children, Debbie (Steve) Durant of Big Lake, Dana (Gerry) Nohner of Onamia, Daryl (Angie) Toberman of Princeton, and Daren (Jaclyn) Toberman of Foreston; grandchildren, Brittney (Jake) Bongard, Ronald (Crystal) Shellito, Sarah Johnson, Eryn (Zach) Backlund, Christopher Nohner, Zayn Hass, Mason Kruse, Lilliana Chudzik, Hailey Toberman, and Maxxwell Chudzik; 13 great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Adeline Toberman; brothers, Robert Toberman and James Toberman; grandson, Cameron Lenzen; and great-grandchild, Ascher Harvey.