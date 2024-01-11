Ronald “Ron” George Lechner, 74, Osage, MN

November 22, 1949 - January 7, 2024

Ronald "Ron" George Lechner, 74 of Osage, MN passed away at home surrounded by his loving family from Parkinson's Disease.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 at 2:00 pm at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held for 2 hours prior to the services at the Church on Tuesday, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm. Services will be live-streamed: St. Peter's Catholic Church Park Rapids MN - YouTube

Ron was born on November 22, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to George and Theresa (Cordie) Lechner. He grew up attending Catholic and public school graduating in 1968. He served in the US Navy from 1969-1973. He is a member of the Park Rapids Legion Post #212.

He was united in marriage to his Soulmate Diane on July 30, 1994 in St. Cloud. He was a Jack of all Trades in his career and retired in 2012.

He had always dreamed of moving up North to the Park Rapids area since he was young. His dream came true in 2002 when he and his wife decided to move to their land in the Osage/Smokey Hills area where they have resided ever since.

Ron had a passion for Hunting, Fishing, Trapping and Miller Lite. He spent many years teaching his wife, kids and grandkids the art of the great outdoors with some humor added along the way. Making sure his grandkids were not afraid to get their hands dirty. His greatest joy was being a Grandpa and attending all of their functions as he was able, telling them stories that the kids would often question if he was telling the truth or fibbing along the way. He had an answer for any question that was asked. (Whether it was right or not, he left it to their discretion to figure that out.)

Left to cherish all of his memories are his wife Diane of Osage; children- Beth Henry (Neoni) of Minneapolis, Maggie Henry of Sauk Rapids, Kate Lechner (Beau) of Nevis, Enoch Dix of Sauk Rapids; Grandchildren- Taysha Grinnell, Emari Dix, Eisley Dix, Naloni Jackson, Presley Grzybowski, Gus Grzybowski; all of the extra special grandchildren that called him Grandpa especially Madison Schlangen and Takira Grinnell; Sister-in-Law Susan Lechner of Park Rapids; Mother-in-Law Delores Osmundson of Mapleton; Brothers-in-Law Warren Proehl of Mankato, Dave Osmundson (Gwen) of Minnesota Lake, Ron Osmundson (Sheila) of Delavan MN; many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his parents; brother Ken; Father-in-Law Roland Osmundson; and Sister-in-Law JoAnn Proehl

Special Thank you to Jackie and Bryan Lipsey and Dale Yliniemi for being there and checking in on us on a regular basis, all of our family and friends who gave us love and support as his disease progressed, Deb from Northstar Nursing, and the Red River Hospice program.

Come enjoy Miller Lite and lunch provided by Blueline BBQ, and dessert provided by Women’s American Legion Post #212 to celebrate Ron's next journey at OBT in Osage following internment.