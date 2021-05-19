Ronald “Ron” E. Fields, 84, Sauk Rapids, formerly of Meadowlands

April 26, 1937 - May 19, 2021

Ron was born on April 26, 1937 in Duluth, MN to Russell and Evelyn (Nelson) Fields. He married Fran Jedlicka on August 10, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Meadowlands, where they spent a majority of their lives together. He served in the Air National Guard from 1955-1965. For a total of 45 years, Ron was a Safety and Transportation Supervisor for Dow Chemical and Viking Explosives, retiring in 2010. He was a member of International Society of Explosive Engineers for many years. Ron was a kind, polite, social, and very loving man. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, motorcycle rides on his Harley Davidsons, classic cars, cruises, and spending holidays with his family. Of all of the joys Ron had in his life, his greatest comfort came from the times he shared with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Fran Fields of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Debby Hagemeier of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Amber (Daniel Hruska) Bok of Mukilteo, WA, Brent (Alec Goldwyn) Haehn of Denver, CO; and six four-legged grandpets. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; Edward and Frances (Furiel) Jedlicka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Rd., St. Cloud, MN 56301 or bailingoutbenji.com (animal advocacy group).