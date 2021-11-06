Ronald K. Hale, 78, Royalton

August 14, 1943 - November 4, 2021

Funeral services celebrating the life of Ronald K. Hale, 78, of Royalton will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Granite City Baptist Church in St. Cloud. Ron passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Dr. Dennis Campbell, Pastor will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Ron was born on August 13, 1943 in Morris, Minnesota to William and Dorothy (Jones) Hale. He was in the first graduating class at Centennial High School in Circle Pines. Ron proudly served in the Air Force from 1961-1964. He returned to the metro area and married Jackie Brown on September 17, 1966 at Lowry Avenue Baptist Church in Northeast Minneapolis. They moved to Illinois, where Ron obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in History. They returned to Minnesota and Ron was employed in a managerial position for Nabisco. During that time, Ron came to the decision that he would like to teach in a Christian School, and the family moved to Montana. Living there for seven years and working on his Master’s Degree in History. They returned to Minnesota, where they remained and Ron was employed in various occupations and went on to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Ron then began his career as a high school teacher which he immensely enjoyed. He is fondly remembered for his knowledge of history and sense of humor by many students.

Ron enjoyed reading about ancient history and sharing his knowledge to anyone who would listen. He also had a love for learning and hiking.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jackie; children, Kim (Chris) Nielsen of Andover, Randy (Hannah) of Royalton, Carrie Hale of Royalton; grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Brooke, Brady, Stephen, Melissa, Atalia; great grandchildren, Addrian, Amelia; and brothers, Bob and Mike both of Circle Pines.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter, Michelle Jacqueline.

Memorials are preferred to Granite City Baptist Academy.

A heartfelt thank you to the St. Cloud VA- Building 51-1 for their exceptional care.