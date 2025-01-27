Ronald J. Sadlowsky, 86, Avon

November 20, 1938 - January 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Church of St. Benedict in Avon, MN for Ronald “Ron” Sadlowsky, age 86 of Avon, who passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his family. Rev. Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate, and a private burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 at the church on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Ron was born on November 20, 1938 to John and Monica (Bauer) Sadlowsky in Avon. His family moved to Pickstown, SD and St. Paul, MN before returning to Avon. After graduating from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1956, Ron joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at the Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Michigan. Following an Honorable discharge, he returned to Avon where he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ludwig on October 6, 1962 at the Church of St. Benedict.

Ron worked as a machinist most of his working career at DeZURIK, Inc. in Sartell, MN. Many knew him as a wedding photographer, a hobby he enjoyed for decades. Ron was active in the Church of St. Benedict and a member of Waite Park American Legion Post 428. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, but was “addicted” to St. John’s Johnnies football. More than anything, Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Ron is survived by his wife Mary; children, Lisa Sadlowsky of Eden Prairie, Dave (Jill) Sadlowsky of Aitkin and Stacy (Dave) Windsperger of Ottertail; grandchildren, John and Jacob Pappas, Sam and Bennett Sadlowsky.

He is preceded in death by his parents.