Ronald Irving Halverson, 75, Cold Spring

July 3, 1945 - March 18, 2021

Ronald Irving Halverson passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A memorial service and celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN at a later date.

Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the funeral home.

Ron was born on July 3, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to Theodore Irving “Irv” Halverson and Florence (Dahlgren) Halverson and grew up in Menomonie, WI. He graduated from Stout State University in Menomonie with a teaching degree and had the good fortune of helping to startup the Art Department at ROCORI High School where he taught art metal and ceramics. After 17 years at ROCRI Ron moved with his wife, Maureen and son, Jason to the Twin Cities where he opened Goldwear Jewelers in Maple Grove, MN with his business partner, David Johnson. They decided that moving back to Cold Spring would be a great way to begin their retirement and after 28 years in the jewelry business they did so.

Fun, funny, kind, smart, clever, adventurous and very brave at the end of his life, are all words that perfectly describe Ron. He was an expert in detailed craftsmanship and the beautiful pieces of jewelry he created over many years as a teacher and a jeweler are evidence of that. Ron transferred that gift and joy to assembling model boats and the painstaking work required to complete those projects was part of the pleasure. A real curiosity about airplanes and flying from an early age motivated Ron to obtain a pilot’s license with excursions out of Leaders Clear Lake Airport in Clear Lake, MN. Scuba diving was also an interest of Ron’s and he had the chance to practice that on a number of occasions in the warm waters of the Caribbean.

In his various roles as husband, father, son, brother and friend Ron always offered his best self. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen; son, Jason (partner Jean Nicol Costa); daughter, Kari Lundgren (Ron Handerson); and his sister, Jane.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Jerry Smith.