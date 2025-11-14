September 25, 1944 - November 12, 2025

Ronald Dingmann, 81 years old, from Upsala, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Knute Nelson Care Center by Vivie, in Alexandria, MN. A private service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Ronald J. Dingmann was born on September 25, 1944 in Stearns County, MN to the late Joseph and Katherine (Jacobs) Dingmann. He grew up in Farming, MN with his ten siblings. Ronald attended school in St. Francis and Upsala. After his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army from August 10, 1965 until his honorable discharge on August 9, 1967. Ronald returned home and married Judith Lahr April 19, 1969. They made their home by Burtrum, MN and welcomed four children. Ronald worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud for a short time. He was also the manager of the Elmdale Creamery for 23 years. Ronald was a self-taught meat cutter and for the next fifty years, he owned and operated Dingmann Meat Locker. He enjoyed farming, squirrel hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite saying to his grandchildren, “if you are bored, go chase cars”. Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Dingmann of Upsala, MN; children, Michelle (Mark Koski) Schneider of Zimmerman, MN, Ron, Jr (Liz) Dingmann of Melrose, Shawn (Cheri Gieske) Dingmann of Burtrum and Joe (Tanya) Dingmann of Upsala. Grandchildren: Carina, Chloe, Courtney, Tristan, Justin, Kyla, Chantel, Dalton, Desiree, Tanisha, Veda and Jade. Great-grandchildren: Violet, Ryder, Elijah, Raelynn, Jackson and Crew. Siblings: Renee (deceased) (Ralph-deceased) Braegelmann, Janet (Claude-deceased) Yurczyk, Jo Ann (Leon) Salzl, Jerome-deceased (Mary) Dingmann, Eldred (Judy) Dingmann, Harold (Jean) Dingmann, Luverne (Joyce) Dingmann, Duane (Anna) Dingmann, Arnie (Renee) Dingmann, Joseph Jr. (Mary) Dingmann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Katherine Dingmann, brother, Jerome Dingmann, sister, Renee Braegelmann and brother-in-law Ralph Braegelmann, and brother-in-law, Claude Yurczyk.

A heartfelt “thank you” to the staff at Nelson Care Center by Vivie and Vivie Hospice for their special care of Ronald over the last few months.