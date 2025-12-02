March 14, 1953 - November 26, 2025

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday December 2, from 4-7PM at the St. Cloud Eagles Club for Ronald Curtis, 72 of St. Cloud who died on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at his home in St. Cloud.

Ron was born March 14, 1953 in St. Cloud to Jerome & Bernadine (Merten) Curtis. He married Lynda Olson on June 14, 1980 in St. Cloud, they were later divorced. Ron lived his entire life in the St. Cloud and Waite Park area. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 18 years and then at Frigidaire Company in St. Cloud for 28 years. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, playing poker, cribbage, and Texas Hold'em, and fishing up north. He had a love for blues music and had fun attending blues festivals. He liked watching sports, especially the Twins, Vikings, Wild and Timberwolves.

He is survived by his sons, Chad (Rochelle) of Chanhassen; Michael (Amanda) of Northland, CO; grandchildren, Maggie & Ben, siblings, Jerome V. of Sauk Rapids; Janice of St. Cloud; twin brother, Donald (Shirley) of Sartell.

He is preceded in death by his parents.