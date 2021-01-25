Ronald C. Berg, 77, Sartell

September 20, 1943 - January 22, 2021

Ronald Clair Berg, age 77, died 1/22/21 after a post-surgery infection. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Ronald was born on Sept. 20th, 1943, to the late Donald and Kathryn (Ries) Berg in Storm Lake, Iowa. He graduated from Storm Lake High School and went to Business School in Omaha, Nebraska and Sioux City, Iowa. There he met and wed Grayce Van Gorp on May 3, 1963. To this union came two children: Kimberly Ann and David Mark.

Ron’s career was twofold. The first 22 years was spent with the JCPenney Company. There he had 10 store assignments and 7 transfers in 22 years. He held many positions coming up in the ranks including Operations Manager. Not wanting to continue moving, he decided to leave JCPenney and purchase Walking Billboards Inc., which he operated for 20 years.

After selling Walking Billboards, he did business developments and partnerships. He also supported Grayce in her business over the years at GB & Company. He loved people and talked to everyone. Ron always made a point of saying he could count on his two hands the number of bad days he has at work. He had a passion for his work and was always up to the challenge.

Ron was a man of many interests, not wanting to get bored doing just nothing. He enjoyed traveling by Corvette with his wife to most of the states. Ron also loved his cabin up north and home in Rio Verde, Arizona where he and wife, Grayce entertained family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and cribbage, especially if there was a wager involved. Ron also collected Corvettes and was very knowledgeable on the earlier years. He was a long time member of the National Corvette Restoration Society. Ron also loved 50’s music and knew most of the songs and artists of that era. He loved making CD’s and giving them to family, friends, and classmates.

Ron believed in giving back to the community and was involved in several communities with the Chamber of Commerce, The United Way, & heading up fundraising efforts in several JCPenney stores as well as serving on the United Way Board and chairing the personnel committee and family services committee. He also served as an officer in several Corvette clubs, was a long time Boy Scout fundraiser, and Boys & Girls Club Boards of Trustee member.

Ron also felt SO blessed to have been born in the United States of America in this particular time frame. He never took anything for granted, especially our freedoms and he always felt people should never forget their humble beginnings and never rise to think that they were ever better than anyone else. These were his maxims that he tried to live up to each day, along with playing fair, always playing to win, and never giving up. He always hoped he could make a small difference in his time on earth. He believed in P.M.A., positive mental attitude.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Mark; and parents, Donald and Kathryn Berg.

He is survived by his wife, Grayce; daughter, Kimberly (Frank Mazzacano); granddaughter, Paige Clair Hoghaug; and sister, Merridee Matson.