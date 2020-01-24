Ronald B. Eisenschenk, 74, St. Joseph

March 15, 1945 - January 23, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John’s Abbey and University Church in Collegeville, MN for Ronald B. Eisenschenk, age 74, who died Thursday, January 23rd at the St. Cloud Hospital after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00-8:00 on Thursday at St. John the Baptist Parish Center on Fruit Farm Road in Collegeville. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m. at the church.

Ron was born March 15, 1945 at the Richmond Hospital in Richmond, MN to Lawrence and Elizabeth (Barthel) Eisenschenk. He grew up on the family farm in Collegeville Township.

Ron proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. On May 24, 1969 he was united in marriage to Charlotte Gruber. They are the proud parents of two girls and two boys. And proud grandparents of eight granddaughters and three grandsons.

Ron enjoyed farming his entire life. He owned and operated Ron Eisenschenk Concrete and Masonry Construction. He enjoyed his collector cars, however, his true passion was collecting and restoring antique International Farmall Tractors and equipment. Ron enjoyed spending time at the family lake cabin, pontoon rides, fishing, bonfires, Sunday brunch, and watching the grandkids play and fish in the water.

Ron was a lifetime member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Collegeville. He was an active member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club and the International Collector Clubs 15 and 26.

Left to treasure his memory are his wife of 50 years, Charlotte; children, Brenda Ramler, Douglas (Lora), Darren (Heather), Bonnie (Shane) Rathbun; grandchildren, Krystal, Austin, Jozalyn, Natasha, Bryce, Bailey, Kylee, Kenna, Alayna, Samantha, Michael; siblings, Leander (Elaine), Eugene (Dottie), Dorothy (Jerry) Notsch, Ralph (Celeste), Frank (Mary Jo), Joanna (Jim) Ruprecht, Mark (Diane), Mary Ann (Steve) Terwey, Betz (Mike) Marquette, Lois Gilgen; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger.