Ronald B. Almberg, 82, Princeton

Ronald B. Almberg, age 82 of Princeton, MN, and formerly of Brooklyn Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Ronald Bernard Almberg was born to Paul and Alice (Hermanson) Almberg on July 31, 1939, in Baldwin Township. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1957, where he was known for being the football quarterback and a wrestler. He met his sweetheart, Sharon Rose Hohlen, while dancing at the Kitten Club in Princeton, and they were joined in marriage on December 2, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Princeton. They raised their family in Brooklyn Park, then lived at their lake home near Hillman before returning to Princeton in their retirement. Ronald worked as a tile setter for over 25 years before becoming a union official for many years.

Ronald had a passion for traveling and enjoyed many trips with family to Yellowstone and winter trips to Arizona. He was an athlete and enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and being a part of a ski club. Ronald was an avid MN sports fan and enjoyed watching the Wild and Vikings on Sundays. He was also a member of the Princeton VFW and a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ronald was a proud family man and will be remembered as an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Ronald is survived by his children, Douglas (Jinny), Julie (Dave) Stegink, and Bruce (Jodi); grandchildren, Tiffany, Nicholas (Marie), Autumn, Andrew, and Jillian (Terry) Schmitt; great-grandson, Phoenix; sister, Dianne Dahl; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; brother, Richard (Ardis); and brothers-in-law, Stewart Dahl and John Hohlen.