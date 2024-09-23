Ron Crandell, 67, St. Cloud

February 8, 1957 - September 19, 2024

attachment-Ron Crandell loading...

The celebration of life for Ron Crandell, age 67 of St. Cloud, will be 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Ron Passed away Thursday, September 19, 2024 at the St. Cloud hospital.

Ron was born February 8, 1957, in Cozad, Nebraska to Willard and Helen (Smith) Crandell. He married Marilyn McDonald on April 22, 1978, in Overton, NE. The couple moved to Casper, Wyoming, and eventually to St. Cloud. Ron worked in various sales and technician roles throughout the years. He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ron also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the American Motorcycle Association.

Ron was active in the cycling, motorcycle, and hockey community throughout his time in MN. He was loved and revered for his coaching, both girls and boys hockey. He touched many lives within these communities. Ron was kind, loving, and his infectious smile brightened every room he was in. He will be missed by many, but his spirit lives on through us.

Ron is survived by his children, Teresa (Maurice) English, St. Cloud and Matthew (Jaci) Crandell, Maple Grove. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and his sister and brother, Cathy Crandell and Rick Crandell. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Marilyn.