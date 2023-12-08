Ron Blum, 75, Cold Spring

July 8, 1948 - December 7, 2023

Ron Blum, age 75 passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA, surrounded by his family, where he received exceptional care. Inurnment will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 18 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. There will be a celebration of life at a future date.

Ron was born in St. Cloud, MN to Math and Ann (Zieglmeier) Blum. He married the love of his life, Linda Hamann on July 17, 1971, in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN. Ron served in the US Army from 1967-1969. He received 3 Purple Hearts while serving in Vietnam. He worked as a maintenance operator for Collegeville township for 30 years. He also did autobody repair and raised beef cattle. Ron was a member the Vietnam Last Man’s Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed sharing that passion with his family.

He is survived by Linda his wife of 52 years; children, Jeff (Kati), Greg (Julie), Melissa (Jason) Trout, Jason (Manda), Adam (Gina), Amanda (Calvin) Doll; siblings, Clarence, Dorene Pilarski, Carol, Joanne Thomes; 20 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild who were the true joy of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Mickey Blum and sister, MaryAnn Blum.