Romaine F. Connor, 87, Sauk Rapids

August 29, 1933 - November 4, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be private at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Romaine F. Connor, age 87, of Sauk Rapids, who died Wednesday at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Romaine was born August 29, 1933 in Iona Township, Todd County to Floyd & Marie (Kologi) Connor. He attended country school for one year and St. Joseph’s School in Browerville through the 8th grade. Romaine graduated from Browerville High School where he participated in basketball, baseball and F. F. A. and his caption in the year book read, “I was there although you never heard from me.” He served his country in the Navy and was a farmer in the Browerville area most of his life, moving to Sauk Rapids in 1985. Romaine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he participated in the Knights of Columbus Council #11346 and Men’s Club. He volunteered at Christ The King Church in Browerville and at the Good Shepherd Community where he was once chosen as volunteer of the month. Romaine enjoyed fishing, hunting and sporting events.

Survivors include his siblings, Bob (Joanne) of Silver Bay, Joan Iten of Browerville, Tom (Connie) of Blaine, Gerald (Jayne Wruck) of Sauk Rapids, Patt Wilmot of Richfield and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene (Katherine), sister-in-law, Jane Connor; brothers-in-law, Harold “Butch” Iten and Jim Wilmot.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice and The Good Shepherd Community for the wonderful care given to Romaine.

Memorials are preferred to Moments Hospice.