Roger Walcheski, 88, Rice

Roger Walcheski, age 88 of Rice passed away August 26, 2024 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Roger Robert Walcheski was born July 14, 1936 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Mike and Frances (Stachowski) Walcheski. He graduated from Foley High School and entered the National Guard serving Honorably from 1961-1964. He married Marilyn Sindelar on October 4, 1958 in Almena, WI. He lived and dairy farmed most of his life in Benton County. He could fix almost anything and enjoyed attending auctions. He was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at Foley and St. Croix Hospice for all of their care and compassion.

He is survived by his children: Rodney, Rice; Roxanne (Dwight) Watercott, Maple Grove; Gloriana (Jim) Prow, Sauk Rapids; Dale (Jennifer), Waverly; Christina Walcheski, Minneapolis, grandchildren: Katelyn (Luke) Skogstad, Jana (Jared) Festler, Ethan (Hanna) Prow and great grandchildren: Stella Festler, Isabella Festler, Ryker Skogstad, Lillian Skogstad, Layla Skogstad, Nellie Prow and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marilyn, sister, Marcella (Boyd) Rohl, infant daughter, Gloria Jean and a grandson, Kyle Prow.