Roger Scott Sprague, 63, Long Prairie

May 14, 1960 - April 8, 2024

There will be a visitation from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie to celebrate the life of Roger Sprague who passed away on April 8, 2024 at CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie.

Roger was born May 14, 1960 to Merle and Donna (Petersen) Sprague in Minneapolis. As a kid he was an avid hockey player and spent a lot of time camping with his family. In his Junior High years, he looked forward to hanging out with Swanville friends. He graduated from Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park in 1978 and went to work as a lithographer at Weston Engraving. Changes in the printing industry motivated him to go back to school to become a licensed commercial electrician. He enjoyed and took pride in his work with the IBEW 292 until his retirement at age 59.

On September 17, 1983, Roger married Susan Wellik at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt, IA. Together they raised two boys, Dustin and Josh. Countless weekends were spent at their cabin in Long Prairie where they enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling. They later welcomed Cheyenne, Kristin and two beautiful grandchildren, Mason and Ava to their family. Long Prairie was where they were able to build their forever home to enjoy retirement.

Roger loved being outdoors no matter what the season. He looked forward to each of the seasons, deer, pheasant or turkey seasons as well as snowmobiling season. Sharing his passion for hunting with his sons and grandchildren gave him great pleasure. One of his proudest moments was to see both sons shoot a deer last season and to be able to share the excitement with his grandchildren.

Roger will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years, Sue; sons, Dustin (Cheyenne) of Burtrum, MN and Josh (Kristin) of Watertown, MN; grandchildren, Mason and Ava; brother, Duane (Cindy) Sprague of South Haven and sister Carol (Dave) Puffer of Andover.

He is preceded in death by his parents Merle and Donna Sprague.