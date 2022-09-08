Roger “Rusty” D Eggerth, 86, Burtrum

September 14, 1935 - September 5, 2022

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM on September 12, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie for Roger “Rusty” Eggerth of Burtrum who passed away on Monday, September 5 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Roger was born to Edward and Alina (Paavola) Eggerth in Minneapolis. He moved to the Long Prairie area with his family at a young age and has lived here nearly his entire life. He moved back to Minneapolis where he worked for a company that moved houses. After a short time, he returned to the Burtrum area. He married Leona Kasper on November 17, 1973 in Burtum. Rusty was self-employed dealing in machinery salvage and parts sales. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler. He generally lived a quiet solitary life but was freely willing to offer his opinion on various topics.

Rusty is survived by his sister Delores Cottrell of Silverton, OR; brother-in-law Rick Kasper and sister-in-law Amanda LaVine, both of Long Prairie; nieces Valerie Jensen and Jeanette Baker of Silverton, OR and nephew Gerald Cottrell of Salem, OR; eleven great-nieces and nephews; ten great-great nieces and nephews; and three great-great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Leona (1/21/2020); an infant daughter; brother Norman; brothers-in-law Royce Cottrell and Pete Ahlers; niece Joyce Brooks and nephew Brian Cottrell.