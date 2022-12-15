Roger J. Lommel, 80, St. Augusta

September 16, 1942 – December 10, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Roger J. Lommel, age 80 of St. Augusta. Roger passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center.

Roger was born on September 16, 1942 in St. Cloud to the late William and Lidwina (Henning) Lommel. He married Lois J. Moran on October 13, 1962 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. He lived in St. Augusta all of his married life and was employed as a carpenter with Mathew Hall Lumber for over 40 years.

Roger was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, dancing, playing “winning at” cards and watching all sports, (especially watching his children and grandchildren play baseball for the St. Augusta Gussies). Above all, he treasured time with his loved ones, most especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh, being a kid at heart and his famous fish fry’s.

He is survived by his children, Tim of Big Lake, Daniel (Colleen) of St. Augusta, Lisa (Travis) Ahlquist of Maple Grove; four grandchildren, Marcus (Natalie), Sarah (fiancé Connor), Madelyne and Abegayle; great granddaughter, Payton; companion, Karen Drake of St. Augusta; and sister, Marilyn (Donald) Haag; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lois in 2018; and brother, Bill in 2021.

A livestream of the service will be available through the St. Mary Help of Christians Facebook Page.