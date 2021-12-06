Roger Dale Brusewitz, 83, Sartell

October 28, 1938 - December 3, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Roger D. Brusewitz, age 83, who passed away Friday December 3, 2021 at Good Shepherd Memory Care Cottages. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Roger was born in Bagley, MN to Harold and Blanche (Spencer) Brusewitz on October 28, 1938. He married his wife Loretta (Masonick) Brusewitz of 57 years on December 31, 1964 at Assembly of God Church in Phoenix, Arizona. Roger was a hardworking, “fix it” type man who worked in the mobile home industry most of his life and worked for many mobile home dealers throughout the years. He was a people person, loved to talk, tinker, and was always taking someone under his wing to mentor and teach. He was a man of God and started his journey as a young man spreading and sharing the Gospel to whoever he came across. Roger also enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing, traveling anywhere he could, and experiencing life. He was very independent and always tried to keep busy. Even in the last years of his life, he was always looking for opportunities to share the Word and help people.

Roger is survived by his wife, Loretta; sons and daughters, Rachel (Todd) Karolus of St. Cloud, Ryan Brusewitz of Arlington, Audrey (Chad) Houchin of Colorado Springs, CO, Amy (Jeff) Hall of Amity, OR, Lisa (Bob) Huff of Butte, MT, and Kimberly (Paul) McEnaney of Fitchburg, WI; brothers and sisters, Alvin (Joan) Brusewitz, Allen Brusewitz, Yvonne (Ben) Myhre, Patsy (Paul) Hurd, Margie Brusewitz, and Virginia (Kim) Miller. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Jan Brusewitz.