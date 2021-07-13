Roger A. Kuklok, 72, Becker

June 24, 1949 - July 11, 2021

Services will be private for Roger A. Kuklok, 72 of Becker, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Roger Ambrose Kuklok was born on June 24, 1949 in St. Cloud to Ambrose and MaryJane (Wochnick) Kuklok. He married Patricia “Lou” (Stefano) Cook on January 3, 1981. Roger lived in Becker since 1986; prior to that he lived in Rice. He worked as a union carpenter for many years in the metropolitan area and retired in 2005. Roger loved to take on various hobbies and had many interests, especially enjoying 50 years of traveling on his motorcycle. He was interested in, and captivated by, learning new things.

Survivors include his wife Patricia “Lou” of Becker; son, Jared of Minneapolis; stepchildren, Kelly (Mark) Kolbinger of Becker and Christopher Cook of Becker; grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Kaitlin and Kia; great grandchildren, Nora and Austin; mother, MaryJane of Sauk Rapids and sisters, Marilys (DuWayne) Simmons of Sauk Rapids, Renee Strang of Sauk Rapids and Brenda (Walter) Heinen of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his father on May 16, 2000; brother, Richard and brother-in-law, Mel Strang.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the loving staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the compassionate care that was given to Roger in his final days. Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Poor Clares Monastery or the Pregnancy Resource Center.