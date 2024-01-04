Roger A. Bell, 92, Cold Spring

October 5, 1931 - January 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Roger A. Bell, age 92, who died January 3, 2024, at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, St. Cloud, MN. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Visitation will be from Noon to 1:15 p.m., Thursday at St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Roger was born in St. Cloud, MN to Nicholas and Irene (Nierenhausen) Bell. The day after his 18th birthday he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He achieved the rank of Corporal and served one and a half years in Okinawa. He married Shirley Haroldson on June 25, 1955, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Roger worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for 30 years. After retirement he built two houses, drove truck for Pony Express, delivered donuts for Cold Spring Bakery and hauled vehicles for Schwieters Chevrolet. He was a member of the St. Boniface parish, the parish council, Cold Spring Lions, and Knights of Columbus. Roger was always willing to help anyone with a handyman project: building decks, garages, and remodeling. He made beautiful pieces of oak furniture in his fully equipped shop.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley; children, Nick (Fabrizia Faustenella), Peggy (Tim) Cole, Doug (Julie); grandchildren, Brett Littlebury-Bell, Natalie Cole (Adam Kubat), Andrew Cole; bonus granddaughter, Ashley Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Theo, Alex, Bella, and Felix; sister, Mary (Vern) Nieters.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois (Ray) Leyerle.