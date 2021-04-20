Rodney U. “Rod” Friedrich, 72, St. Augusta

November 22, 1948 - April 18, 2021

Rodney U. "Rod" Friedrich, 72, of St. Augusta passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN at a later date.

He was born on November 22, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN the son of Killen and Valeria (Warnert) Friedrich. He graduated from Tech High School in 1967. A year later, he was drafted in to the U.S. Army on May 2, 1968 and spent 14 months in Vet Nam and was Honorably Discharged on December 4, 1969.

Rod was united in marriage to Linda Larson on December 27, 1969 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked at the Monticello Power plant retiring after 34 years. He was a member of the Laborer’s International Union of North America for 50 years.

He enjoyed hunting with his grandson’s, fishing with his daughter Carrie and brother Duane and trips to the casino with his wife Linda. He was strong, kind and humble. Rod loved his family and they loved him. He was great man and will be dearly missed.

Rod is survived by; his wife Linda; daughter Carrie Friedrich (fiancé) Tony Williams of Clearwater, MN; grandsons Dylan Schwinghammer of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Cory Schwinghammer of St. Cloud; siblings, Marvin Friedrich of Waite Park, Karen Saatzer, Duane (Suzie) Friedrich, Irma (Ken) Terhaar, and Mary Kahlstort all of St. Cloud, and Sylvia (Steve) LaFond of Clearwater; In-Laws, Jo (Randy) Eiynkof Sauk Rapids, and Nancy (Tony) Schmitt of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard; and In-Laws, Charlen Friedrich, Terry Larson, and Rich Allen.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the St. Cloud VA and caregiver support, CentraCare Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital, Good Samaritan Society of Howard Lake, Guardian Angels and Elim Home Care Hospice of Elk River, and family and friends for their love and support. Rest in Peace Rod.