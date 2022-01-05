Rodney Thomas Fischer, 74, St. Stephen

November 25, 1947 - January 2, 2022

Rodney T. Fischer, age 74 of Saint Stephen, MN died at his home, of kidney disease on Sunday, January 2, 2022. A memorial gathering celebrating Rod’s life will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Saint Stephen Church Hall, St. Stephen MN. Burial with full Military Honors will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, at 11:00AM on Friday, January 7, 2022. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home St. Cloud, MN.

Rodney Thomas Fischer was born on November 25, 1947 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Edwin and Dolores (Duren) Fischer. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1969. He was united in marriage to Marian Thell on May 10, 1975 at Saint Francis Church in Saint Francis, MN. Rod worked for the Soo Line Railroad after graduating from Brown Institute. In 1975 he was employed at Granite Electronics in Saint Cloud, until his retirement in 2015. Rod enjoyed flying and in 1987 he bought his airplane and received his pilot’s license.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Mari; children, Nicole Neumann of Rice, MN, Paul Fischer of Minneapolis, MN, and grandson Bryant Neumann; sisters, Sandra (Tom) Wenner of Nevis, MN and Barb (Jack) Brewer of Yorba Linda, CA.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Dorry Fischer.