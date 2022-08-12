Rodney A. Kozak, 62, St. Cloud

February 24, 1960 - August 10, 2022

w3illiams Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Rodney A. Kozak, age 62, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church in St. Cloud.

Rodney was born February 24, 1960 in St. Paul to Harry & Alma (Schulte) Kozak. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1978 and from St. Cloud Vocational Technical College in Farm Management in 1980. Rodney married Linda Nelson on May 25, 1985 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, and a former member the Clear Lake Lions, Clear Lake Elevator Board, Corn Growers Association, and Minnesota State Irrigators Board. Rodney was a hard worker, had pride in excellence, and a great sense of humor. He was an accomplished farmer and welder, and could make and fix anything. Rodney enjoyed fishing especially ice fishing and spearing, pheasant and deer hunting, playing cards, traveling, and dancing especially polkas. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Linda of St. Cloud; daughter and sons, Amy of Duluth, Brandon (Cassie) of St. Cloud, and Travis (Becky) of St. Cloud; and grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Thank you to Coborn’s Cancer Center and St. Cloud Hospital Oncology and ICU for all the wonderful care Rodney received.