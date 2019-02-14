Roderick “Rod” W. Dalziel, 85, Princeton

August 6, 1933 - February 13, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Roderick “Rod” W. Dalziel, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 13, 2019, in Princeton, MN, at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, North Campus in Princeton, MN at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to join the family for a “happy” hour, one hour prior to the Mass at the church, to share memories of Rod. A private burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Roderick William Dalziel was born to John and Anna (Hartwig) Dalziel on August 6, 1933, in Wheaton, MN. After graduating high school, he enlisted and served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1956 where he was primarily stationed in Japan and Korea. Rod married Rosie Johnson on October 14, 1960, together they raised four children in the Princeton area. He was a career truck driver, until retirement in 1996. Rod enjoyed gardening, traveling with Rosie and honoring our military through his service as a dedicated member of the American Legion and a charter member of VFW Post #806. Rod was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church for many years. His main passion was his family; he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Rod will be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Rod is survived by his wife, Rosie of Princeton; children, Lori (Jeff) Bray of Eagan, John (Andy) Dalziel of Dilworth, Roger (Renee’) Dalziel of Stafford, VA, and Jim (Karla) Dalziel of Princeton; grandchildren, Alyssa, Aaron, Marshall, Morgan, Matthew, Erica, Alex, Justin, and Chad; special nephew, Mike Johnson of Bloomington; sister, Marieta Maudal of Wheaton; and loyal dog, Beer.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Natasha Dalziel; and sister, Lois.