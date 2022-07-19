ROCORI’s Dylan Tebrake Drafted By New York Mets
Former ROCORI standout Dylan Tebrake was selected by the New York Mets in the eighth round (234th overall) of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. Tebrake is a 2018 graduate of ROCORI High School.
Tebrake, who just wrapped up his junior season with Creighton, won back-to-back Big East Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022. The 6'2" right-handed pitcher finished the 2022 season with an 8-2 record while recording 115 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched.
Get our free mobile app
With ROCORI, Tebrake was a Mr. Baseball finalist in 2018 and helped the Spartans to the State Championship game at Target Field.