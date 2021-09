Week 3 of the high school football season will take place tonight throughout Central Minnesota. Rocori will play at Sartell-St. Stephen at 7 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:40 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. Dave Overlund will call the action. Both teams are 1-1 entering tonight's action.

Elsewhere:

Tech (0-2) at Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-0)

Cathedral (0-1) at Foley (0-1)

Apollo (0-2) at Big Lake (0-1)