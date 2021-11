ROCKVILLE -- A family-friendly holiday event is happening in Rockville this weekend.

The Rockville Lions Club is hosting a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday. The event will include lights, songs, and holiday cheer. Prior to the lighting, kids can make ornaments for the tree from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. over at The Hideaway Bar.

The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. outside Rockville City Hall.

