Tire Failure Leads To Dramatic Rollover For Rockville Truck Driver
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A dump truck driver was hurt in a rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at 4:00 p.m. on Highway 23 in Rockville.
Eighty-year-old Darwin Voigt of Cold Spring was traveling south on the highway when the truck lost a tire, went off the road, and rolled.
Voigt was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
