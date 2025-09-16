Tire Failure Leads To Dramatic Rollover For Rockville Truck Driver

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A dump truck driver was hurt in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at 4:00 p.m. on Highway 23 in Rockville.

Eighty-year-old Darwin Voigt of Cold Spring was traveling south on the highway when the truck lost a tire, went off the road, and rolled.

Voigt was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

