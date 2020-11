ROCKVILLE – Rockville City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.

City officials Monday made the decision to close the building, located at 229 Broadway Street East, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Residents who need to drop off utility payments or other documents are asked to use the city’s drop box, located in the parking lot.

City staff can be reached by calling 320-251-5836 or emailing cityhall@rockvillecity.org.