Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Canceled for Thursday Night
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids has been canceled for Thursday, due to the probability of rain in the forecast.
This was supposed to be a make-up concert from the originally scheduled date of June 12th. This concert will not be rescheduled again and the Rock
The Riverside concert series is now over for this season.
