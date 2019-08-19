Robert Zuleger, 72, Pierz, formerly of Little Falls

August 3, 1947 - August 15, 2019

Robert Zuleger, 72 year old resident of Pierz, MN formerly of Little Falls died Thursday, August 15 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 31st from 1 P.M. – 3 P.M. at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN.

Robert Zuleger was born on August 3, 1947 in Little Falls, MN to the late Leo and Claira (Huver) Zuleger. He attended school thru the 8th grade in Gillman. Robert was married to Kathleen Hoover on August 17th, 1968 at Holy Family Church in Belle Prairie, MN. In the early years he worked at the family owned Zuleger’s Bar. He then worked various jobs: Henry’s Hamburgers, as a grounds keeper for the Laura Jane Musser estate, West Side Bar, Canteen, 37 Acres and Crestliner Boats. He was KLTF’s wrestling reporter and Santa at the Santa House for many years. Robert loved music, watching the Twins and Vikings. He also loved to play Bingo with his favorite number being N35.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Daniel (Michelle) of Ohio; daughter, Kelsey (Kevin) Dobis of Little Falls, MN; brother, Leo Jr (Bev) of Sartell, MN, sisters, Delores Bursch of Foley, MN, Ceal (Doug) Reiter of St. Cloud, MN; brother-in-law, Edwin (Mary) Hoover of Little Falls, MN, sister-in-law, Carol (Lanny) Anderson of Little Falls, MN and 6 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen Zuleger; brothers, Jerome, Gerald; sister, Loretta Bursch and grandchild Kathleen Dobis.