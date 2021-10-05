Robert W. Braun, 88, St. Cloud

December 29, 1932 – October 3, 2021

Robert William Braun died on October 3, 2021 in St. Cloud, MN.

Celebration of his life with Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 8, 10:30 am, at Church of the Holy Spirit, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Social distancing and masks are requested during the visitation and service. Private burial following at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Clarissa, MN. Funeral arrangements provided by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Robert “Bob” was born on December 29, 1932, in Bismarck, ND. Following grade school he continued his education at Crosier, graduating from St. Mary’s University, Winona, MN.

After serving his country honorably in the United States Army in Germany, Bob moved to Minneapolis where he met and married the catch of his life, Bernice Kuhn in 1960. They moved to Fargo, ND, the following year where they lived for 35 years, together raising 5 children. Bob worked at Children’s Village, and then opened the North Dakota Parole & Probation Department, Fargo District Office, serving for 28 years.

In retirement, they moved to lake living in Alexandria, MN and then to St. Cloud, MN in 2012. His family, volunteering, fishing, and above all, his faith, were the biggest parts of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Bernice “B”; children, Terri (Kevin) Kavanaugh, Maple Grove, MN, Bill (Mary), The Woodlands, TX, Mary (Keith) Widiger, Fergus Falls, MN, Catherine (Kyran) O’Neill, Sammamish, WA, Paul (Barb Keenan), Clear Lake, MN, and recent son from Iraq, Khalid (Ghunia) Yasir Awda, Ramsey, MN; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Sharon (Leo) Kempf, a niece, nephews, numerous cousins and Godchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Erna (Rasch) Braun, stepfather, J. Arthur Vandal, and brother-in-law, Gerald Kuhn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities; Poor Clare Monastery, 421 S. 4th St. Sauk Rapids, MN, 56379; or Home on the Range, 16351 - I-94, Sentinel Butte, ND 58654.