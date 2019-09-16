Robert Martin, 80, Foreston

February 5, 1939 - September 14, 2019

Robert Martin, age 80 of Foreston passed away September 14, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, Foley. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Robert Martin was born February 5, 1939 in Delton, Michigan to Ray and Gladys (Joncock) Martin. He lived in Big Lake and worked at Federal Ammunition for many years. He later moved to Foreston where he farmed and enjoyed the outdoors and visiting with friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his sons and daughter: Scott (Amy), Foley; Melissa Seidel, El Paso, TX; Tim (Beth), Foreston and grandchildren: Spencer, Gavin, Tyler, Derek, Marissa, Ayana and Aria and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Martin.