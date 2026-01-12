February 11, 1939 - January 9, 2026

Robert “Bob” Kuchinski, 86 year old resident of Swanville, passed away on Friday, January 9, 2026 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 15th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 until the hour of service. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery.

Robert Raymond Kuchinski was born to parents Mary (Backowski) and Leo Kuchinski. Bob was united in marriage to Susan E. Schmelzer on July 29th 1961. The couple made their home in Swanville, where they raised their five children.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert, Jr. (Charlotte) Kuchinski, Sandy (Daniel) Oehmke, Nancy (Kevin) Smude, Tom (Rhonda) Kuchinski, and Kris (Jeff) Daniels; siblings, Don (Kay) Kuchinski, Pat (Bob) Waltman, Carol (Craig) Reaser, David (Cathy) Kuchinski, and Fred Kuchinski; grandchildren, Patrick, Katie (Steve), Joey (Allie), Drew (Sidney), Angie, Elizabeth, Aaron, Benjamin and Corey; and great-grandchildren, Casen, and Lainey.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Kuchinski; parents, Mary and Leo Kuchinski; siblings, Gerald Kuchinski, Mary Lou Sobieck, and Leo “Joe” Kuchinski.