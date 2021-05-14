Robert J. Loscheider, 69, St. Cloud

March 28, 1952 – May 13, 2021

Robert James Loscheider, age 69, St. Cloud, MN died peacefully Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Robert was born March 28, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Nicholas L. and Leona (Keil) Loscheider. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1970 and attended St. Cloud State University for one year. On April 9, 1983 Robert was united in marriage to Barbara L. Webb in St Joseph, MN. Robert was employed in automotive sales for 40 years, most notably for Klein Motors, Unger Motors and Honda. He retired in December 2020 due to health issues. Robert was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan, collected die cast and model cars, and took great pride in taking care of his lawn. He also enjoyed gardening, listening to music, attending live concerts, and traveling, especially to Mexico and Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Loscheider of St. Cloud, MN; children, Nicolette (Chase) Leaders of Clear Lake, MN; Dawn (Evans) Mwaniki of Maple Grove, MN; Stephanie Anne (Justin) Karl of Washington; and Jacob Engstrom of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Richard Loscheider of St. Cloud, MN; and Ronald Loscheider of Sauk Rapids, MN; sisters, Lavonne (Ed) Arfman of San Tan Valley, AZ; Carol Loscheider of Palm Bay, FL; Linda (Mark) Diepholz of Lakeville, MN; Betty Loscheider of Coon Rapids, MN; and Virginia “Ginger” (Scott) Manning of Coon Rapids; nine grandchildren, Madison, Charlie, Courtney, Brandon, Olivia, Koffi, Clayton, Cole and Isabel; and one great grandchild, Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sharon Loscheider.