Robert J. “Bob” Schorn, 92, St. Cloud

March 6, 1931 - April 16, 2023

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert J. “Bob” Schorn, age 92 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Bob was born on March 6, 1931 in Mankato Minnesota to Aloysius and Apollonia (Marso) Schorn. He graduated from Loyola High School in 1949. Bob served honorable in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 until 1952. He taught at Prince George College in BC Canada from 1963 to 1968.

Bob enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles and reading.

He is survived by sister-in-law Mary Schorn, 4 nieces and 5 nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother (James Schorn) and 1 nephew.