Robert J. “Bob” Ringstrom, 74, St. Joseph

May 18, 1950 - June 14, 2024

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2024 at Celebration Lutheran Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Celebration Lutheran Church and one hour prior to services at church Friday. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Robert J. Ringstrom was born on May 18, 1950 in Devils Lake, ND to Norman and Lillian (Olsen) Ringstrom. The family later moved to Jamestown, ND where Bob graduated high school. He then entered the U.S. Marine Corps serving from 1968-1974. His service included the Vietnam War and Marine Security Guard Duty at the American Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. After completing his Marine enlistment, Bob married Barbara Wiseman on July 20, 1974 in Pasco, WA. Bob and Barb moved to Greece. Bob worked as a civilian military employee. After two years in Greece they returned and settled in Mankato, MN. Bob completed his degree in Law Enforcement from Mankato State University in 1978. The couple moved to Hutchinson, MN where Bob served as a police officer from 1978-1990. Bob continued his education and completed a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University. In 1990 Bob, Barb, and their girls moved to Sartell, MN where Bob served as the Chief of Police before retiring in 2004.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking, staying physically fit, music, and playing the drums. He loved serving the community as a police officer and volunteering with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. Bob was in his happy place at the cabin sitting on the water with an old cigar to chew on. More than anything Bob enjoyed his title of “Papa” as the constant entertainer with his keen sense of humor and consistent funny noises.

Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara of St. Joseph; daughters, Erika (Joshua) Jordan of Baton Rouge, LA; Krista (Michael) Schmitz of Sartell, MN; and Britt Ringstrom of Victoria, MN; 4 grandchildren, Jaxon and Lillian Jordan and Adler and Hank Schmitz; siblings, Bruce (Anita) Ringstrom Sr. of Detroit Lakes, MN; Phil (Marcia) Ringstrom of Sartell, MN; and Karen (Braden) Canfield of Minneapolis, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to The Dementia Community Action Network.