Robert J. “Bob” Long, 82, St. Cloud

July 4,1942 - October 1, 2024

Robert J. “Bob” Long, age 82, of St. Cloud, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating Bob’s life will be held from 2:00-5:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. At 3:00 PM the podium will be available for anyone who would like to share a memory or a story.

Bob was born on July 4,1942 to Joel and Gladys (Hughes) Long in Duluth, MN. He married Sharon Levander on June 6, 1964, in Duluth, MN. Throughout his life Bob worked in sales at JCPenney, WJON, and Big Rock Sports. Bob served as a board member on the St. Cloud Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals. In retirement Bob worked at Auto Value in the parts delivery department. He also served the community with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) which landed him at the St. Cloud Regional Airport and The Gorecki House.

Bob enjoyed fishing (especially deep sea), where he earned the nickname “Wahoo Bob.” He also enjoyed boating, downhill skiing, racquetball, golf, and spending time at Pelican Lake. Bob loved to play cards and was tough to beat at a game of cribbage. In retirement Bob kept himself busy with coffee and lunch dates with friends and family. He was an aviation enthusiast and was dedicated to tracking all of his Granddaughter’s flights, following pilots on YouTube, and being an information specialist at the St. Cloud Airport.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon of St. Cloud, MN; daughters Kristy Long (Michael Kalusche) of Pierz, MN and Kara Long of Columbia Heights, MN; grandchildren, Justin Hollenkamp of St. Augusta, MN and Ella Kalusche of Grand Forks, ND; great granddaughter Brynnlee Hollenkamp; sisters, Charon Dunn of Churchton, MD, Caron (William) Runkel of Hastings, MN and Barbara Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN; sisters-in-law, Myrna Long of Duluth and Mary Long of Madison, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Thomas Long; and sister, Pat Miller.